Feds: Member of Proud Boys arrested in Washington state

SEATTLE (AP) — The Justice Department says a member of the Proud Boys has been arrested in Washington state in connection with the breach of the nation’s Capitol. Ethan Nordean, also known as Rufio Panman, appeared in U.S. District Court in Seattle on Wednesday afternoon, after he was charged in Washington, D.C., with obstructing an official proceeding, entering a restricted building, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on the Capitol grounds. The Justice Department says the 30-year-old Nordean was among those who entered the Capitol and that he had been near the front of the crowd of rioters as the confronted Capitol Police. Nordean’s father said in an email that his son “will be held accountable for his actions.”