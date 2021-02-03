Experts group urges delayed US troop pullout in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bipartisan experts group is recommending the Biden administration urgently re-open talks with the Taliban to delay a full withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan beyond the May deadline agreed to by the Trump administration. The group says that sticking to the deadline before violence abates and peace talks make meaningful progress could lead to a collapse of the Afghan state and a resumption of civil war. On the other hand, it noted the possibility that if the Taliban don’t accept a delay in the complete withdrawal of foreign troops beyond May, the militants might abandon the nascent peace process.