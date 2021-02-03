COVID case at Australian Open hotel cancels play at tuneups

MELBOURNE (AP) — All competition at six Australian Open tuneup events scheduled for Thursday has been called off after a worker at one of the tournaments’ Melbourne quarantine hotels tested positive for COVID-19. Officials say 520 people who quarantined at the hotel before the tennis, including players and coaches, must isolate until they test negative for the illness caused by the coronavirus. The Australian Open is scheduled to begin Monday. Victoria state premier Daniel Andrews called a late-night news conference to announce the case and urge anyone with symptoms in Melbourne to get tested. Andrews doesn’t expect any disruptions to the Australian Open.