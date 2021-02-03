Court rules France failed to respect its climate change goal

PARIS (AP) — A Paris court has ruled that the French state failed to take sufficient action to fight climate change in a case brought by a group of nongovernmental organizations. The court on Wednesday recognized ecological damage linked to climate change and held the French state responsible for failing to meet its goals in reducing greenhouse gases. President Emmanuel Macron, very vocal about climate change action, pushed in December for beefing up European Union’s 2030 targets to reduce greenhouse gases by at least 55% compared with 1990 levels, up from a 40% target. The court gave itself two months to decide measures to repair the problem.