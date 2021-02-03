China reserve shows off 10 panda cubs to mark Lunar New Year

BEIJING (AP) — Ten panda cubs made their debut in China’s leading panda reserve Wednesday morning to mark the coming Lunar New Year. One appeared shy and covered its face with both paws when it saw the crowd. Another went rogue and crawled away from its keeper before being caught. The black-and-white fluff balls made their first public appearance in a playground with New Year’s decorations including lanterns, traditional Chinese knots, paper cars and flags at the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda in southwest China’s Sichuan Province.