China arrests suspects in fake COVID-19 vaccine ring

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Chinese police have arrested more than 80 suspected members of a criminal group that was manufacturing and selling fake COVID-19 vaccines, including to other countries. State media say police in Beijing and in Jiangsu and Shandong provinces broke up the group led by a suspect surnamed Kong that was producing the fake vaccines, which consisted of a simple saline solution. The vaccines were sold in China and to other countries, although it was unclear which ones. State media say the group had been active since last September.