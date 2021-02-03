Biden flexible on who gets aid, tells lawmakers to ‘go big’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is encouraging Democratic lawmakers to “act fast” on his $1.9 trillion COVID rescue plan but also signaling he’s open to changes, including limiting the proposed $1,400 direct payments to Americans with lower income levels. That could draw Republican support. Biden told lawmakers in private comments Wednesday that he’s “not married” to an absolute number for the overall package but wants them to “go big” on pandemic relief and “restore the soul of the country.” Biden spoke with House Democrats and followed with a meeting of top Senate Democrats at the White House, deepening his public engagement with lawmakers on his American Rescue Package.