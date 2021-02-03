Beer and spirits maker Diageo gives $10M to Black colleges

NEW YORK (AP) — British-based beer and spirits maker Diageo is giving a combined $10 million to 25 historically Black colleges and universities across the United States, continuing an upswell of giving to the institutions following last summer’s racial justice protests. The money will create endowments to help colleges financially assist students. Diageo makes Guinness beer, Johnnie Walker whiskies and Smirnoff vodka among other brands. The company says it will also create innovation hubs at some of the colleges, providing students with experience, mentorships, guest lecturers and helping faculty developing curriculum. Locations for the hubs will be announced later.