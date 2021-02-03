Apaches’ fight over Arizona copper mine goes before US court

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Apache tribal members made emotional pleas in federal court Wednesday to try to prevent what could become the largest copper mining operation in the U.S. Apache Stronghold recently sued the U.S. Forest Service to keep the agency from turning over a parcel of land in eastern Arizona to Resolution Copper. The group is seeking an injunction until a judge ultimately can determine who has rights to that land and whether mining would infringe on the Apaches’ religious practices. The Forest Service says it’s doing what was mandated by Congress. U.S. District Judge Steven Logan says he will issue a decision on the Apaches’ request on Feb. 12.