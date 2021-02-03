AP Source: McKinsey to pay $573M for role in opioid crisis

The global business consulting firm McKinsey & Company has agreed to a $573 million settlement over its role in the opioid crisis, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person was not authorized to speak publicly about the deal ahead of Thursday’s planned announcement. McKinsey advised OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma on a 2013 plan to “supercharge” opioid sales as prescribing was down amid the overdose crisis. The settlement is with attorneys general for 47 states, the District of Columbia and five U.S. territories. A settlement with a consulting company is a new wrinkle in the nation’s massive opioid litigation.