Winter Storm Watch from THU 3:00 AM CST until FRI 9:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Waupaca County

…WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT

THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING…

* WHAT…A wintry mix to snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8

inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible. Winds

could gust as high as 35 mph late Thursday night into Friday.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, north central, and

northeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN…From late Wednesday night through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes, and

possibly the Friday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

People should delay all travel if possible. If travel is absolutely

necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden

changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room between you and the

motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your

destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially

cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is

winterized and in good working order.

