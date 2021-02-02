Winter Storm Watch from THU 3:00 AM CST until FRI 9:00 AM CST

Winter Storm Watch from THU 3:00 AM CST until FRI 9:00 AM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Portage County
…WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT
THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING…
* WHAT…A wintry mix to snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible. Winds
could gust as high as 35 mph late Thursday night into Friday.
* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, north central, and
northeast Wisconsin.
* WHEN…From late Wednesday night through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes, and
possibly the Friday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
People should delay all travel if possible. If travel is absolutely
necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden
changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room between you and the
motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your
destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially
cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is
winterized and in good working order.
