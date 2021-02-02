Skip to Content

Wausau West, Everest kick off hockey playoffs with wins, other area scores

Here's a look at area scores from Tuesday, Feb. 2. If you'd like to submit a score, email sports@waow.com.

BOYS HOCKEY - REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

  • #9 Ashland 2 vs #8 D.C. Everest 4
  • #11 EMU 0 vs #6 Wausau West 11
  • #10 Barron 0 vs #7 Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 6

BOYS BASKETBALL

  • Lakeland 44 Witt-Birn 55
  • Auburndale 50 Edgar 61
  • Bowler 80 Tigerton 52
  • Antigo 48 Tomahawk 51
  • Chippewa Falls 96 D.C. Everest 92
  • Weyauwega-Fremont 48 Iola-Scandinavia 66
  • Owen-Withee 65 Spencer 39
  • Wausau West 43 Medford 48
  • Newman 69 Assumption 43
  • Prentice 54 Abbotsford 59
  • Phillips 58 Rib Lake 53

GIRLS BASKETBALL

  • SPASH 41 D.C. Everest 35
  • Port Edwards 43 Tri-County 26
  • Auburndale 69 Edgar 49
  • Colby 79 Granton 34
  • Bowler 14 Northland Lutheran 73
  • Witt-Birn 58 Gilman 21
  • Florence 20 Crandon 62
  • Greenwood 32 Neillsville 79
  • Marathon 58 Loyal 46
  • Rib Lake 32 Tomahawk 22
  • Shiocton 40 Iola-Scandinavia 50
  • Marshfield 52 Wausau East 34
  • Wausau West 79 Merrill 46

Brad Hanson

