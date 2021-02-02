Wausau West, Everest kick off hockey playoffs with wins, other area scores

Wausau West, Everest kick off hockey playoffs with wins, other area scoresUpdated
Here's a look at area scores from Tuesday, Feb. 2. If you'd like to submit a score, email sports@waow.com.
BOYS HOCKEY - REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
- #9 Ashland 2 vs #8 D.C. Everest 4
- #11 EMU 0 vs #6 Wausau West 11
- #10 Barron 0 vs #7 Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 6
BOYS BASKETBALL
- Lakeland 44 Witt-Birn 55
- Auburndale 50 Edgar 61
- Bowler 80 Tigerton 52
- Antigo 48 Tomahawk 51
- Chippewa Falls 96 D.C. Everest 92
- Weyauwega-Fremont 48 Iola-Scandinavia 66
- Owen-Withee 65 Spencer 39
- Wausau West 43 Medford 48
- Newman 69 Assumption 43
- Prentice 54 Abbotsford 59
- Phillips 58 Rib Lake 53
GIRLS BASKETBALL
- SPASH 41 D.C. Everest 35
- Port Edwards 43 Tri-County 26
- Auburndale 69 Edgar 49
- Colby 79 Granton 34
- Bowler 14 Northland Lutheran 73
- Witt-Birn 58 Gilman 21
- Florence 20 Crandon 62
- Greenwood 32 Neillsville 79
- Marathon 58 Loyal 46
- Rib Lake 32 Tomahawk 22
- Shiocton 40 Iola-Scandinavia 50
- Marshfield 52 Wausau East 34
- Wausau West 79 Merrill 46