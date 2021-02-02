US Navy drops rape charges against SEAL pulled from Iraq

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The U.S. Navy has dropped sexual assault charges against an enlisted SEAL accused of raping a female sailor at a Fourth of July party at a base in Iraq. The incident had prompted the rare withdrawal of the special operations unit in 2019. Under the agreement accepted by the court Tuesday, Special Warfare Operator First Class Adel A. Enayat pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of battery and assault for biting her face and grabbing her neck. Navy prosecutors stipulated that the sailor consented to having sex with Enayat. The case caused SEAL Team 7 platoon to be sent home early to San Diego as the Navy strengthened discipline in its secretive elite force amid a series of scandals.