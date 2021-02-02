UN worried Yemen’s Houthis may renege on tanker examination

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations says it is “very concerned’’ that Yemen’s Houthi rebels may reconsider their formal approval for U.N. experts to examine an oil tanker moored off Yemen’s coast loaded with over 1 million barrels of crude oil that is at risk of leaking. The U.N. has warned that the FSO Safer could cause huge environmental damage and affect international shipping in the Red Sea. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Wednesday that the Iranian-backed Houthis have not responded to multiple requests for a letter with security assurances that the U.N. needs to facilitate the leasing of service vessels for the mission. He also says there are indications Houthi officials are considering a “review” of their approval for the mission.