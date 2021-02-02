Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS BASKETBALL=
Adams-Friendship 72, Wautoma 56
Altoona 80, Cadott 67
Appleton East 82, Kaukauna 77
Appleton North 64, Oshkosh North 58
Arrowhead 65, Catholic Memorial 61
Ashwaubenon 73, Notre Dame 66
Baldwin-Woodville 51, Somerset 44
Bonduel 64, Gillett 27
Brillion 43, Valders 39
Brodhead 71, Clinton 28
Brookfield East 61, Germantown 43
Campbellsport 52, Berlin 49
Cassville 59, Highland 50, OT
Cedarburg 71, Hartford Union 55
Chippewa Falls 96, D.C. Everest 92
Colfax 60, Glenwood City 55
Darlington 69, Boscobel 35
De Pere 74, Pulaski 35
DeForest 65, Edgewood 52
Dodgeville 76, Platteville 33
Duluth East, Minn. 67, Superior 40
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 54, Rice Lake 38
Edgar 61, Auburndale 50
Edgerton 68, Jefferson 58
Eleva-Strum 55, Lincoln 37
Elk Mound 43, Elmwood/Plum City 42
Fennimore 72, Riverdale 59
Flambeau 75, Winter 45
Fond du Lac 67, Hortonville 59
Fox Valley Lutheran 88, Oconto Falls 31
Frederic 61, Prairie Farm 33
Grantsburg 54, Turtle Lake 43
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 62, Sturgeon Bay 54
Green Bay Preble 67, Green Bay Southwest 51
Greenfield 59, Cudahy 51
Greenwood 62, Loyal 58
Homestead 59, West Bend East 47
Hurley 54, Drummond 52
Hustisford 68, Horicon 27
Iola-Scandinavia 72, Weyauwega-Fremont 48
Kewaskum 63, Waupun 47
Kewaunee 77, Shiocton 72
Kiel 84, Chilton 54
Kimberly 67, Oshkosh West 24
La Crescent, Minn. 54, Arcadia 43
La Crosse Central 53, Sun Prairie 52
Lake Country Lutheran 87, Heritage Christian 41
Lake Holcombe 68, Bruce 60
Laona-Wabeno 62, Elcho 54
Lodi 57, Columbus 52
Lourdes Academy 72, Dodgeland 28
Luck 51, Northwood 50
Luther 73, Mauston 46
Luxemburg-Casco 84, Southern Door 49
Manitowoc Lincoln 64, Sheboygan South 39
Manitowoc Lutheran 63, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 53
Markesan 59, Montello 35
Martin Luther 61, Janesville Parker 58
Mayville 71, Laconia 64
Medford Area 48, Wausau West 43
Menominee Indian 67, Marion 57
Menomonee Falls 84, Wauwatosa West 58
Mishicot 40, Hilbert 36
Mondovi 70, Boyceville 21
Mukwonago 69, Burlington 65
Muskego 65, Waukesha North 46
Necedah 57, Royall 40
Neenah 82, Appleton West 54
Neillsville 52, Colby 50
Nekoosa 63, Wisconsin Dells 54
New Auburn 80, Birchwood 50
New Berlin Eisenhower 72, New Berlin West 61
New Glarus 65, Belleville 57
New London 65, Mosinee 57
Newman Catholic 69, Assumption 43
Nicolet 74, Slinger 46
Oak Creek 54, Franklin 43
Oconto 76, Algoma 38
Omro 76, Lomira 54
Owen-Withee 65, Spencer 39
Ozaukee 64, Kohler 54
Pecatonica 55, Albany 48
Peshtigo 64, Green Bay West 46
Pewaukee 69, Greendale 32
Phillips 58, Rib Lake 53
Pius XI Catholic 80, New Berlin West 73
Plymouth 77, Ripon 64
Potosi 62, Benton 59
Potosi 86, Cassville 66
Racine St. Catherine’s 76, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 48
Randolph 58, Cambria-Friesland 51
Reedsville 61, Cedar Grove-Belgium 50
Rio 72, Princeton/Green Lake 41
River Falls 74, Hudson 62
River Ridge 66, Belmont 27
Roncalli 68, New Holstein 46
Saint Croix Central 85, New Richmond 52
Saint Francis 85, Living Word Lutheran 69
Sauk Prairie 42, Westfield Area 27
Sheboygan Falls 61, Two Rivers 52
Shoreland Lutheran 69, Saint Thomas More 50
Siren 58, Cornell 36
Solon Springs 68, Bayfield 46
South Shore 50, Mercer 42
Spring Valley 39, Durand 37
St. Croix Falls 64, Unity 34
St. Mary Catholic 69, Howards Grove 56, OT
Stanley-Boyd 55, Thorp 36
Stockbridge 54, Valley Christian 42
Three Lakes 80, White Lake 39
Tomahawk 51, Antigo 48
Turner 86, Whitewater 54
Waukesha South 68, Oconomowoc 60
Waukesha West 68, Kettle Moraine 61
Wauwatosa East 77, Brookfield Central 68
Webster 70, Shell Lake 51
West Allis Central 83, South Milwaukee 55
West Bend West 56, Port Washington 40
Westosha Central 63, Milton 54
Whitefish Bay 63, Grafton 46
Whitehall 59, Gilmanton 50
Whitnall 99, Shorewood 62
Wilmot Union 67, Delavan-Darien 55
Winneconne 62, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 38
Wisconsin Heights 61, Waterloo 60
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 67, Rhinelander 55
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 55, Lakeland 44
Wrightstown 66, Denmark 57
Xavier 77, Waupaca 55
GIRLS BASKETBALL=
Adams-Friendship 55, Wautoma 51
Albany 56, Deerfield 31
Arrowhead 78, Catholic Memorial 59
Auburndale 69, Edgar 49
Badger 71, Big Foot 43
Beaver Dam 74, Monona Grove 32
Belleville 62, Poynette 47
Belmont 70, Benton 30
Berlin 59, Pardeeville 44
Blair-Taylor 60, Melrose-Mindoro 43
Bloomer 54, Cameron 49, OT
Bonduel 62, Gillett 38
Brookfield Central 46, Wauwatosa East 21
Brown Deer 42, Milwaukee Lutheran 40
Cambria-Friesland 53, Chilton 44
Colby 79, Granton 34
Coleman 67, Crivitz 34
Columbus 74, Mayville 26
Columbus Catholic 51, Spencer 35
Crandon 62, Florence 20
De Pere 48, Pulaski 35
Delavan-Darien 55, Wilmot Union 48
Dodgeland 49, Hustisford 44
Eau Claire North 78, Chippewa Falls 65
Fall Creek 76, Stanley-Boyd 63
Fennimore 48, Iowa-Grant 22
Germantown 67, Brookfield East 45
Grafton 40, Whitefish Bay 28
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 59, Gibraltar 42
Greenfield 61, Cudahy 49
Hartford Union 50, Cedarburg 47
Hillsboro 57, Cashton 55
Homestead 57, West Bend East 48
Hortonville 71, Oshkosh North 25
Howards Grove 73, St. Mary Catholic 64
Hudson 60, River Falls 32
Kickapoo 70, Weston 36
La Crosse Central 43, Tomah 30
Lancaster 50, River Valley 41
Laona-Wabeno 54, White Lake 3
Manawa 64, Gresham Community 51
Marathon 58, Loyal 46
Marshall 61, Lake Mills 58
Marshfield 52, Wausau East 34
McDonell Central 54, Altoona 36
Menominee Indian 44, Weyauwega-Fremont 43
Mishicot 53, Hilbert 40
Mukwonago 42, Waterford 29
Neillsville 79, Greenwood 32
New Berlin Eisenhower 53, New Berlin West 37
Northwood 61, Luck 25
Oak Creek 55, Franklin 52
Oconomowoc 69, Waukesha South 39
Oconto 42, Algoma 38
Oneida Nation 53, Wausaukee 27
Oostburg 62, Sheboygan Area Luth. 23
Oregon 47, DeForest 42
Osceola 63, Saint Croix Central 56
Owen-Withee 58, Gilman 21
Ozaukee 64, Kohler 63
Peshtigo 59, Sturgeon Bay 31
Pewaukee 61, Greendale 21
Pius XI Catholic 69, Wisconsin Lutheran 18
Platteville 72, Cuba City 49
Prairie Farm 86, Frederic 26
Prentice 38, Newman Catholic 34
Prescott 81, Menomonie 52
Racine Case 56, Racine Horlick 39
Racine Lutheran 70, The Prairie School 52
Reedsburg Area 91, Fort Atkinson 40
Rib Lake 32, Tomahawk 22
Richland Center 69, Wauzeka-Steuben 48
Saint Thomas More 51, Shoreland Lutheran 50
Seymour 47, New London 44
Sheboygan South 75, Manitowoc Lincoln 47
Siren 52, Cornell 37
Slinger 52, Nicolet 36
South Milwaukee 75, West Allis Central 31
Southern Door 43, Sevastopol 38
St. Marys Springs 73, Lomira 25
Stevens Point 41, D.C. Everest 35
Stockbridge 46, Living Word Lutheran 31
Suring 61, Saint Thomas Aquinas 23
Union Grove 65, Middleton 32
Watertown 56, Janesville Parker 27
Waukesha North 62, Muskego 57
Waukesha West 63, Kettle Moraine 47
Waunakee 63, Janesville Craig 47
Waupun 46, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 45
Wausau West 79, Merrill 40
Wauwatosa West 42, Menomonee Falls 34
West Salem 70, Arcadia 56
Westfield Area 87, Mauston 36
Westosha Central 46, Elkhorn Area 44
Whitnall 46, Shorewood 40
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 49, Laconia 34
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 58, Gilman 21
Wrightstown 58, Marinette 32
Xavier 79, Green Bay East 18
