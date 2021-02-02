Tuesday’s Scores

Skip to Content

BOYS BASKETBALL=

Adams-Friendship 72, Wautoma 56

Altoona 80, Cadott 67

Appleton East 82, Kaukauna 77

Appleton North 64, Oshkosh North 58

Arrowhead 65, Catholic Memorial 61

Ashwaubenon 73, Notre Dame 66

Baldwin-Woodville 51, Somerset 44

Bonduel 64, Gillett 27

Brillion 43, Valders 39

Brodhead 71, Clinton 28

Brookfield East 61, Germantown 43

Campbellsport 52, Berlin 49

Cassville 59, Highland 50, OT

Cedarburg 71, Hartford Union 55

Chippewa Falls 96, D.C. Everest 92

Colfax 60, Glenwood City 55

Darlington 69, Boscobel 35

De Pere 74, Pulaski 35

DeForest 65, Edgewood 52

Dodgeville 76, Platteville 33

Duluth East, Minn. 67, Superior 40

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 54, Rice Lake 38

Edgar 61, Auburndale 50

Edgerton 68, Jefferson 58

Eleva-Strum 55, Lincoln 37

Elk Mound 43, Elmwood/Plum City 42

Fennimore 72, Riverdale 59

Flambeau 75, Winter 45

Fond du Lac 67, Hortonville 59

Fox Valley Lutheran 88, Oconto Falls 31

Frederic 61, Prairie Farm 33

Grantsburg 54, Turtle Lake 43

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 62, Sturgeon Bay 54

Green Bay Preble 67, Green Bay Southwest 51

Greenfield 59, Cudahy 51

Greenwood 62, Loyal 58

Homestead 59, West Bend East 47

Hurley 54, Drummond 52

Hustisford 68, Horicon 27

Iola-Scandinavia 72, Weyauwega-Fremont 48

Kewaskum 63, Waupun 47

Kewaunee 77, Shiocton 72

Kiel 84, Chilton 54

Kimberly 67, Oshkosh West 24

La Crescent, Minn. 54, Arcadia 43

La Crosse Central 53, Sun Prairie 52

Lake Country Lutheran 87, Heritage Christian 41

Lake Holcombe 68, Bruce 60

Laona-Wabeno 62, Elcho 54

Lodi 57, Columbus 52

Lourdes Academy 72, Dodgeland 28

Luck 51, Northwood 50

Luther 73, Mauston 46

Luxemburg-Casco 84, Southern Door 49

Manitowoc Lincoln 64, Sheboygan South 39

Manitowoc Lutheran 63, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 53

Markesan 59, Montello 35

Martin Luther 61, Janesville Parker 58

Mayville 71, Laconia 64

Medford Area 48, Wausau West 43

Menominee Indian 67, Marion 57

Menomonee Falls 84, Wauwatosa West 58

Mishicot 40, Hilbert 36

Mondovi 70, Boyceville 21

Mukwonago 69, Burlington 65

Muskego 65, Waukesha North 46

Necedah 57, Royall 40

Neenah 82, Appleton West 54

Neillsville 52, Colby 50

Nekoosa 63, Wisconsin Dells 54

New Auburn 80, Birchwood 50

New Berlin Eisenhower 72, New Berlin West 61

New Glarus 65, Belleville 57

New London 65, Mosinee 57

Newman Catholic 69, Assumption 43

Nicolet 74, Slinger 46

Oak Creek 54, Franklin 43

Oconto 76, Algoma 38

Omro 76, Lomira 54

Owen-Withee 65, Spencer 39

Ozaukee 64, Kohler 54

Pecatonica 55, Albany 48

Peshtigo 64, Green Bay West 46

Pewaukee 69, Greendale 32

Phillips 58, Rib Lake 53

Pius XI Catholic 80, New Berlin West 73

Plymouth 77, Ripon 64

Potosi 62, Benton 59

Potosi 86, Cassville 66

Racine St. Catherine’s 76, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 48

Randolph 58, Cambria-Friesland 51

Reedsville 61, Cedar Grove-Belgium 50

Rio 72, Princeton/Green Lake 41

River Falls 74, Hudson 62

River Ridge 66, Belmont 27

Roncalli 68, New Holstein 46

Saint Croix Central 85, New Richmond 52

Saint Francis 85, Living Word Lutheran 69

Sauk Prairie 42, Westfield Area 27

Sheboygan Falls 61, Two Rivers 52

Shoreland Lutheran 69, Saint Thomas More 50

Siren 58, Cornell 36

Solon Springs 68, Bayfield 46

South Shore 50, Mercer 42

Spring Valley 39, Durand 37

St. Croix Falls 64, Unity 34

St. Mary Catholic 69, Howards Grove 56, OT

Stanley-Boyd 55, Thorp 36

Stockbridge 54, Valley Christian 42

Three Lakes 80, White Lake 39

Tomahawk 51, Antigo 48

Turner 86, Whitewater 54

Waukesha South 68, Oconomowoc 60

Waukesha West 68, Kettle Moraine 61

Wauwatosa East 77, Brookfield Central 68

Webster 70, Shell Lake 51

West Allis Central 83, South Milwaukee 55

West Bend West 56, Port Washington 40

Westosha Central 63, Milton 54

Whitefish Bay 63, Grafton 46

Whitehall 59, Gilmanton 50

Whitnall 99, Shorewood 62

Wilmot Union 67, Delavan-Darien 55

Winneconne 62, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 38

Wisconsin Heights 61, Waterloo 60

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 67, Rhinelander 55

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 55, Lakeland 44

Wrightstown 66, Denmark 57

Xavier 77, Waupaca 55

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

Adams-Friendship 55, Wautoma 51

Albany 56, Deerfield 31

Arrowhead 78, Catholic Memorial 59

Auburndale 69, Edgar 49

Badger 71, Big Foot 43

Beaver Dam 74, Monona Grove 32

Belleville 62, Poynette 47

Belmont 70, Benton 30

Berlin 59, Pardeeville 44

Blair-Taylor 60, Melrose-Mindoro 43

Bloomer 54, Cameron 49, OT

Bonduel 62, Gillett 38

Brookfield Central 46, Wauwatosa East 21

Brown Deer 42, Milwaukee Lutheran 40

Cambria-Friesland 53, Chilton 44

Colby 79, Granton 34

Coleman 67, Crivitz 34

Columbus 74, Mayville 26

Columbus Catholic 51, Spencer 35

Crandon 62, Florence 20

De Pere 48, Pulaski 35

Delavan-Darien 55, Wilmot Union 48

Dodgeland 49, Hustisford 44

Eau Claire North 78, Chippewa Falls 65

Fall Creek 76, Stanley-Boyd 63

Fennimore 48, Iowa-Grant 22

Germantown 67, Brookfield East 45

Grafton 40, Whitefish Bay 28

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 59, Gibraltar 42

Greenfield 61, Cudahy 49

Hartford Union 50, Cedarburg 47

Hillsboro 57, Cashton 55

Homestead 57, West Bend East 48

Hortonville 71, Oshkosh North 25

Howards Grove 73, St. Mary Catholic 64

Hudson 60, River Falls 32

Kickapoo 70, Weston 36

La Crosse Central 43, Tomah 30

Lancaster 50, River Valley 41

Laona-Wabeno 54, White Lake 3

Manawa 64, Gresham Community 51

Marathon 58, Loyal 46

Marshall 61, Lake Mills 58

Marshfield 52, Wausau East 34

McDonell Central 54, Altoona 36

Menominee Indian 44, Weyauwega-Fremont 43

Mishicot 53, Hilbert 40

Mukwonago 42, Waterford 29

Neillsville 79, Greenwood 32

New Berlin Eisenhower 53, New Berlin West 37

Northwood 61, Luck 25

Oak Creek 55, Franklin 52

Oconomowoc 69, Waukesha South 39

Oconto 42, Algoma 38

Oneida Nation 53, Wausaukee 27

Oostburg 62, Sheboygan Area Luth. 23

Oregon 47, DeForest 42

Osceola 63, Saint Croix Central 56

Owen-Withee 58, Gilman 21

Ozaukee 64, Kohler 63

Peshtigo 59, Sturgeon Bay 31

Pewaukee 61, Greendale 21

Pius XI Catholic 69, Wisconsin Lutheran 18

Platteville 72, Cuba City 49

Prairie Farm 86, Frederic 26

Prentice 38, Newman Catholic 34

Prescott 81, Menomonie 52

Racine Case 56, Racine Horlick 39

Racine Lutheran 70, The Prairie School 52

Reedsburg Area 91, Fort Atkinson 40

Rib Lake 32, Tomahawk 22

Richland Center 69, Wauzeka-Steuben 48

Saint Thomas More 51, Shoreland Lutheran 50

Seymour 47, New London 44

Sheboygan South 75, Manitowoc Lincoln 47

Siren 52, Cornell 37

Slinger 52, Nicolet 36

South Milwaukee 75, West Allis Central 31

Southern Door 43, Sevastopol 38

St. Marys Springs 73, Lomira 25

Stevens Point 41, D.C. Everest 35

Stockbridge 46, Living Word Lutheran 31

Suring 61, Saint Thomas Aquinas 23

Union Grove 65, Middleton 32

Watertown 56, Janesville Parker 27

Waukesha North 62, Muskego 57

Waukesha West 63, Kettle Moraine 47

Waunakee 63, Janesville Craig 47

Waupun 46, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 45

Wausau West 79, Merrill 40

Wauwatosa West 42, Menomonee Falls 34

West Salem 70, Arcadia 56

Westfield Area 87, Mauston 36

Westosha Central 46, Elkhorn Area 44

Whitnall 46, Shorewood 40

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 49, Laconia 34

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 58, Gilman 21

Wrightstown 58, Marinette 32

Xavier 79, Green Bay East 18

