Trump lawyer: Impeachment case ‘undemocratic,’ ill-advised

WASHINGTON (AP) — One of Donald Trump’s lawyers says Democrats are using the upcoming Senate impeachment trial as a political “weapon” to bar the former president from seeking office again. Trump attorney David Schoen also tells Fox News that Democrats are pursuing a case that is “undemocratic” and unconstitutional. Trump faces trial before the Senate next week on accusations that he incited a harrowing and deadly siege at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Whether it is constitutional to put on trial a former president who cannot be removed from an office he no longer holds is a point of contention.