The Latest: Snow fall in Mass., R.I. tops 1 foot overnight

Several areas of Massachusetts were hit with more than 18 inches (46 centimeters) of snow, including the central Massachusetts communities of Fitchburg, Lunenburg and Ashburnham. The National Weather Service reports other isolated places with 18-plus inches were North Andover and Wilmington. In Rhode Island, a village in Gloucester took the prize with 13 inches of snow on the ground. Power outages in both states are minimal with fewer than 1,000 in the Ocean State and about 4,000 in Massachusetts.