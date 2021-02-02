Study: Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine appears safe, effective

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian scientists say the Sputnik V vaccine appears safe and effective against COVID-19. That’s according to early results of an advanced study published in The Lancet medical journal. The news is a boost for the shot that is increasingly being purchased by countries around the world who are desperate to stop the devastation caused by the pandemic. Researchers say their study involved about 20,000 people and showed the vaccine was about 91% effective. Scientists not linked to the research acknowledged that the quick rollout of the Russia vaccine was criticized for appearing to cut corners. But they said it was now clear that the Russian-made vaccine is another effective shot to fight the pandemic.