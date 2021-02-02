Speeding passenger bus overturns in Pakistan, killing 14

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Police say at least 14 passengers were killed when a speeding bus overturned on a highway in southern Pakistan. Eleven passengers were also injured in Tuesday’s accident, which took place in the town of Uthal in Sindh province. Police say the accident apparently happened when the driver lost control of the bus on account of speeding, though authorities are still investigating. Women and children were among the dead and injured. Deadly road accidents are common in Pakistan due to poor road infrastructure and maintenance, as well as a blatant disregard of traffic laws.