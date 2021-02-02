River District launches “Heart of Wausau” campaign

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- If you're looking to show some love to your favorite local business this month, the Wausau River District has you covered.

The Heart of Wausau campaign encourages shoppers to buy a heart for $1 at any participating business. You can write what you love about the community on that heart and it will be displayed in the store window.

Leah Van De Loo, Assistant Director of the Wausau River District, said it shows just how close the community is.

"We just thought this was a good place making opportunity to show why our community is loved and to physically show that to those who come to our community," she said.

All proceeds from the sale of hearts will go right back to local businesses.