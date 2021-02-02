FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Two FBI agents have been killed and three wounded while trying to serve a search warrant on a child pornography suspect in Florida. Miami FBI Agent Michael D. Leverock says the suspect also died. A law enforcement official familiar with the case says federal officials believe the man fatally shot himself. The person cautioned that an official cause of death has not yet been determined. The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the investigation publicly. FBI officials say the agents had arrived to execute a federal search warrant in a case involving child pornography and violence against children.