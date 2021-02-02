PBS chief defends filmmaker Ken Burns, touts diversity

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The chief executive of PBS is rejecting an argument that public TV’s relationship with filmmaker Ken Burns has come at the expense of diversity. President and CEO Paula Kerger was asked Tuesday about an essay by filmmaker Grace Lee last fall. Lee contended that public TV’s deep attachment to Burns slights viewers of color. Kerger said she “respectfully disagrees” with Lee and said Burns has an extraordinary legacy. His documentary series include “The Civil War,” “Baseball” and “The Central Park Five.” Kerger said PBS is intent on fostering a culture of inclusion and ensuring that diverse voices are part of all aspects of creating content.