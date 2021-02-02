Mild side effects following second dose of COVID vaccine are normal

(WAOW)— As of Monday, over 100,000 individuals in Wisconsin have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series.

After completing the second dose, some have mild side effects like a sore arm, others report have more serious side effects.

"I had a few more side effects with the second dose than the first. I had a low grade fever, fatigue and achiness in my arm, but it only lasted about a day," said Swati Biswas of Wausau.

"I woke up I was pretty restless and had some chills and some body aches, but I woke up the next morning and I was fine," said John Lauer of Rib Mountain.

However, health officials say those are normal symptoms you should expect with your second dose.

"It is important to remember that it's a part of it and it's certainly better than contracting the disease, but people should make a little allowance that they might not feel their best the following day," said Dr. Stephanie Schauer, Division of Public Health Immunization Program.

The mild side effects are a sign that the vaccines are working.

"It is a sign that your body is responding and creating that immunity and it is important to be aware of that," Dr. Schauer said.

What doctors say is concerning is if you get a swollen throat, shortness of breath, or upset stomach.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say doctors should be cautious with patients who have had a severe reaction to any other vaccines in the past, or any ingredient in either COVID vaccine.

Despire the mild side effects, vaccinated residents want to encourage others to also get vaccinated against COVID-19.

"It is definitely worth while to get the vaccine, even despite the mild side effects, because the benefits are so significant," said Lauer.

The vaccine is still in phase 1A and some of 1B in Wisconsin. The full 1B phase could begin as early as March 1.

While mild side effects have been reported, doctors say a severe allergic reaction is rare and you should talk to your doctor if you have any specific questions about which vaccine is right for you.