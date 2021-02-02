Litigants take more cooperative approach in census lawsuit

Attorneys for a coalition of municipalities and advocacy groups that had sued the Trump administration over accuracy concerns about the 2020 census say they’re hopeful about reaching an agreement with the new Biden administration as both sides take a more cooperative approach. Attorneys for the coalition had been seeking sanctions against Department of Justice attorneys under former President Donald Trump’s administration for failing to turn over documents and data showing quality measurements about the completeness and accuracy of the 2020 census data. But the coalition and Justice Department last weekend asked a federal judge to suspend an order compelling the Department of Justice to turn over the data.