(WAOW) -- Lincoln Co. will be opening some snowmobile trails on Feb. 5.

According to the Tomahawk Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center, Zone 1 will open at 8 a.m. However, parts of Trail 86 and Corridor 19 located south of Hwy 86; also Corridor 17 south of the Park and Ride at Intersection #30 are still closed. All trails in Zones 2, 3 and 4 are also closed.

The chamber says trails are in rough and icy conditions in some spots.