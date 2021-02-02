Ex-ECB’s Draghi positioned to lead Italy after politics fail

ROME (AP) — The president of Italy has summoned former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi to a Wednesday meeting after announcing he wants the quick formation of a non-political government to lead Italy during the coronavirus pandemic. Addressing the nation Tuesday night, President Sergio Mattarella said negotiations to try to forge a new government out of the collapsed coalition of Premier Giuseppe Conte had failed. Mattarella said Italy can’t afford to suffer through a months-long campaign for parliamentary elections during the pandemic. He appealed to all parties to support formation of a non-political government. The 73-year-old Draghi was credited with a crucial role in saving Europe’s single currency, the euro.