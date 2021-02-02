Golden Globes nominations Wednesday could belong to Netflix

NEW YORK (AP) — This year, Hollywood’s strange and largely virtual awards season lacks the usual kind of buzz and red-carpet glamour that the Golden Globe Awards annually feasts on. Without any in-person screenings or photo ops with stars, little is known about how the show, set for Feb. 28, is swaying this year. A first look at the contenders will come Wednesday, when nominees for the 78th annual Globes will be announced. But one thing may be a lock: Netflix will land a lot of nominations. Its possible film nominees include “Da 5 Bloods,” “Mank,” “Trial of the Chicago 7” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” — and it has several TV contenders as well.