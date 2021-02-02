Skip to Content

GameStop shares head sharply lower for second straight day

New
12:38 pm National news from the Associated Press

GameStop shares fell by half in afternoon trading Tuesday, cleaving off more of the stock’s recent blockbuster gains following a social-media led campaign to get it to skyrocket at the expense of big Wall Street funds. The stock was down 50.6% to about $110 in its latest bout of extreme volatility, following a 31% decline a day earlier. The stock closed out January at $325 a share, far above the $17 it fetched at the beginning of the year. An online community of traders has helped ramp up GameStop’s share price, hoping to hurt hedge funds that had bet against the stock.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content