GameStop shares head sharply lower for second straight day

GameStop shares fell by half in afternoon trading Tuesday, cleaving off more of the stock’s recent blockbuster gains following a social-media led campaign to get it to skyrocket at the expense of big Wall Street funds. The stock was down 50.6% to about $110 in its latest bout of extreme volatility, following a 31% decline a day earlier. The stock closed out January at $325 a share, far above the $17 it fetched at the beginning of the year. An online community of traders has helped ramp up GameStop’s share price, hoping to hurt hedge funds that had bet against the stock.