Fourth teen involved in July 2019 baseball bat attack sentenced

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — One of the teens involved in a baseball pat beating of another has been handed a stayed sentence in the Wisconsin Prison System.

Michael Hrobsky was in a Marathon County courtroom on Tuesday where Judge Michael Moran issued a seven-year prison sentence for two felony counts of child abuse with the intent to cause great bodily harm. The sentence was then stayed, or put on hold, for a probationary period of seven years.

As part of that probation, Hrobsky was given a one year sentence in the Marathon County jail with nine months stayed under the condition that he serve three months immediately with Huber privileges for work and school.

Other conditions of the probation include no contact with the victim or co-conspirators. He must also maintain verifiable status as a full-time student or employee, and pay all court costs including those associated with the submission of a DNA sample.

Hrobsky is one of four teens accused of beating a 15-year-old boy with a baseball bat in July of 2019. The incident was supposed to be a drug buy but instead, the attackers tried to steal from the would-be drug dealer. Two days after the incident there was a drive-by shooting in downtown Wausau that was in connection with the attack. Several shots were fired but no one was injured.

Both chargest against Hrobsky carried two modifiers- being a party to a crime and use of a dangerous weapon.

Others who have been sentenced in connection to the incident include Benjamin Dickerson who is reaching the end of an eight-month jail sentence for his role. He’ll also serve community service. Jordan Meyer was sentenced to three years in prison and three years of probation that was stayed for six years of probation.

Brendan Griffin was also given a stayed prison sentence of five years. He’ll avoid that if he completes ten years of probation.