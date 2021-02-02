Ferrari earnings rise as production bounces back

MILAN (AP) — Ferrari has reported a 58% jump in fourth-quarter earnings as production and deliveries picked up after the brutal initial lockdown earlier in the 2020 pandemic year. The Italian sports car maker says its fourth-quarter net profit rose to 263 million euros ($316 million) from 219 million euros a year earlier. A rise in shipments partly made up for a seven-week spring shutdown due to Italy’s strict coronavirus lockdown. The company expects a strong rebound in business this year.