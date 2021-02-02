EXPLAINER: Myanmar, Burma and why the different names matter

When it comes to Myanmar, also known as Burma, a lot is contained in a name. The military upended years of quasi-democratic rule in Myanmar this week, with soldiers taking control of the country in a carefully orchestrated coup. But where exactly did the coup happen? Was it in Myanmar, as the the country is officially called these days? Or was it in Burma, the name used for generations and the one that Washington continues to use? The answer is complicated. Because when it comes to Myanmar, pretty much everything is political. Including language.