China strips license from second lawyer for HK activists

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A second Chinese lawyer who represented a Hong Kong pro-democracy activist has been stripped of his license as Beijing attempts to crush opposition to its tighter control over the territory. Ren Quanniu, who represented one of 12 Hong Kong activists who tried to flee to Taiwan, said he had his license revoked by provincial judicial authorities. Ten of the 12 activists caught at sea in August were sentenced in December to prison terms ranging from seven months to three years for crossing the border illegally and organizing the crossings. The two other activists are minors. Two weeks ago, judicial officials revoked the license of another lawyer involved in the case.