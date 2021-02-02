Biden tries to show US as democracy beacon post-Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is facing two critical tests of whether the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol has damaged America’s standing as a beacon for democracy. Protests in Russia and a military coup in Myanmar come as American credibility on the world stage is the lowest in recent memory after last month’s storming of the Capitol by a pro-Donald Trump mob looking to stop the certification of Biden’s election victory. That adds to the weight on Biden as he seeks to fulfill a campaign pledge to dramatically reposition the U.S. as a global leader following four years of foreign policy driven by an “America First” mantra.