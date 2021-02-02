Biden, Yellen to talk with Senate Democrats on virus aid

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will join Senate Democrats for a virtual lunch Tuesday to discuss his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 recovery package. Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will meet with the senators during a private session. Both have urged lawmakers to take bold action to address the pandemic and economic crisis. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that senators will vote Tuesday on a first step toward approving Biden’s plan with or without Republican votes. The procedural vote would launch a lengthy budget process toward passage by March. Biden told Republican senators late Monday he’s unwilling to settle on too small a coronavirus aid package after meeting for two hours over their slimmed-down $618 billion proposal.