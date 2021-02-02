Global stocks follow Wall St up, silver eases off high

BEIJING (AP) — Global stocks have followed Wall Street higher after President Joe Biden invited Republicans to a meeting to discuss economic aid. Silver eased off an eight-year high. London and Frankfurt opened higher and Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced. U.S. futures also gained a day after Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index gained 1.6% amid frenzied trading of video game retailer GameStop and other stocks targeted by day traders. In Washington, Biden invited 10 moderate Republicans to the White House to discuss his proposed $1.9 trillion economic aid plan. Republicans earlier countered with an offer of $600 billion, or less than one-third of Biden’s proposed amount.