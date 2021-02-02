African countries scramble to bury virus dead, get vaccines

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Shipping containers have become overflow mortuaries for the dead from COVID-19 in South Africa, while some other African nations are now looking to China for the next wave of vaccine doses. South Africa is working to launch its vaccination campaign in mid-February after its first delivery of 1 million vaccine doses. An additional 500,000 are coming later in February. South Africa has eased several restrictions as the numbers of cases and deaths have begun to drop, allowing alcohol sales to resume. The country has more than 40% of all cases reported across the African continent of 1.3 billion people.