Afghan officials: Bombings in Kabul kill 2, including cleric

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A prominent cleric and his driver were killed in an explosion from a bomb stuck to their car, one of a series of bombings around Kabul that also wounded seven people. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks. The first bomb was attached to a military vehicle in central Kabul and wounded two military personnel, said Ferdaws Faramarz, spokesman for the Kabul police chief. An hour later, the second bomb, in the northern part of the city, killed two people, including cleric Mohammad Atef, and wounded two others. A third sticky bomb wounded one person in western Kabul and a fourth in the late afternoon in eastern Kabul wounded two