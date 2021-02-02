A second dog park could come to Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)— Talks of a second dog park in Wausau have begun, even before the first park is complete.

The first dog park is set to open during the summer of 2021 on 4th Street, right behind the post office.

This week the Wausau Parks and Recreation Committee began talking about the possibility of creating a second dog park on the west side of town.

The idea was brought on by Alderman Pat Peckham, just to see if there would be any interest for a second dog park to be completed in two or three years.

"We are in tough economic times, so we are not sure how far it's going to go, so we are working on that," Peckham said.

If plans do move forward, the committee will take this year to set a location for the second dog park.