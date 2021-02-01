UK orders more Valneva vaccine to prepare for repeated jabs

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. has ordered another 40 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine developed by the French company Valneva as the government prepares for the likelihood that repeated vaccinations will be needed to keep the virus in check. Britain had previously ordered 60 million doses of the vaccine and retains an option for 90 million more. The total value of the 190 million doses is 1.4 billion euros ($1.7 billion), Valneva said. If the U.K. exercises all of its options, Valneva’s deliveries would continue through 2025, the company said. The vaccine, which will be made in Scotland, is still undergoing clinical trials and hasn’t been approved by regulators. Britain has Europe’s deadliest coronavirus outbreak with over 106,000 victims.