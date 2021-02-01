The Latest: Massachusetts braces for snow’s arrival, wind

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker says the state could expect 12 to 18 inches inches of heavy wet snow through the duration of the slow moving snow storm. He urged drivers to stay off the road as much as possible starting mid-afternoon Monday. The storm could also bring with high winds with gusts of up to 55 miles per hour along the coast and the possibility of moderate coastal flooding. The state is preparing thousands of pieces of snow clearing equipment, including plows, and will work to keep outdoor subway lines clear. COVID-19 vaccine providers will contact those with appointments if they are forced to close early.