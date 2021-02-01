Stunts in the streets for Venezuelan motorcycle virtuoso

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan motorcycle trick rider Pedro Aldana battles a lot of challenges these days. If police aren’t shutting down his street shows for lack of permits, he’s facing coronavirus quarantines or the tropical rains that turn the asphalt slick. But the man who calls himself “Crazy Pedro” has kept up his performances, which draw hundreds of people to unused parking lots or obscure city streets. He says he’s trying to win official recognition of motorcycle acrobatics in Venezuela — a sport nurtured in poor neighborhoods like his, where he sometimes mentors young fans in basic mechanics.