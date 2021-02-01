Shoe drive fundraiser for Wausau East football team kicks off

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- A shoe drive that will benefit the Wausau East High School football team and entrepreneurs in developing countries kicked off on Monday.

The team is working to raise money for next season and through Funds2Orgs the team will be paid based on the total weight of shoes they collect.

Micro-entrepreneurs in the communities Funds2Org works to help them sell the shoes for money to use for their businesses.

Shoes can be dropped off at Wausau East High School, the Longfellow Administration building located on Seymour Street, the Woodson YMCA, Wausau City Hall, or any east side elementary school.