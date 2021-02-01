Monday’s Scores

Monday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashwaubenon 83, Green Bay Southwest 74
Bangor 60, Royall 37
Bangor 69, Hillsboro 26
Beaver Dam 88, Janesville Craig 63
Benton 53, Belmont 40
Berlin 61, Greendale 45
Bloomer 42, Hayward 36
Bonduel 62, Iola-Scandinavia 57
Brodhead 84, Black Hawk 58
Cameron 70, Bloomer 47
Cashton 73, New Lisbon 61
Colby 63, Gilman 41
Colfax 75, Boyceville 53
Columbus Catholic 68, Owen-Withee 50
Columbus Catholic 84, Abbotsford 56
Darlington 82, Cuba City 80
Eau Claire Memorial 69, Hudson 56
Edgerton 61, Middleton 60
Edgewood 68, River Valley 39
Elk Mound 51, Colfax 37
Elk Mound 53, Durand 49
Fall Creek 77, Mondovi 48
Fall River 65, Palmyra-Eagle 61
Fort Atkinson 45, Badger 33
Frederic 42, Clayton 30
Gilmanton 77, Independence 52
Green Bay East 69, Green Bay Preble 62
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 71, Sevastopol 63
Greenfield 68, Union Grove 60
Gresham Community 94, Northland Lutheran 39
Hillsboro 48, Brookwood 41
Hurley 64, Three Lakes 51
Janesville Parker 67, Big Foot 50
Johnson Creek 60, Albany 53
Kewaunee 83, Southern Door 67
Kohler 69, Manitowoc Lutheran 54
Ladysmith 60, Flambeau 53
Lake Holcombe 70, Cornell 44
Little Chute 56, Oconto Falls 35
Martin Luther 76, Catholic Central 55
Medford Area 63, Altoona 51
Merrill 64, Shawano 50
Merrill 76, Northland Pines 64
Milwaukee Lutheran 73, Shorewood 42
Monroe 71, Oregon 43
Necedah 74, Wonewoc-Center 32
Neenah 64, Marshfield 30
New Richmond 57, Osceola 44
North Crawford 52, La Farge 43
Oconomowoc 61, Mukwonago 59
Oconto 62, Peshtigo 38
Oneida Nation 54, Crivitz 44
Oostburg 66, Laconia 46
Oshkosh North 79, Green Bay West 40
Ozaukee 76, Cedar Grove-Belgium 45
Pecatonica 69, Juda 38
Portage 73, Wautoma 67
Prescott 69, Ellsworth 67
Random Lake 46, Port Washington 43
Regis 66, Thorp 22
River Falls 60, Tomah 53
Rosholt 54, Pittsville 42
Saint Thomas More 60, Catholic Central 45
Sauk Prairie 48, Baraboo 30
Seneca 58, De Soto 34
Seymour 65, Coleman 54
Seymour 70, Shawano 63
Sheboygan Area Luth. 96, St. Marys Springs 73
Shiocton 54, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 37
Shullsburg 83, Highland 46
South Shore 68, Washburn 54
Southern Door 86, Oconto 61
Southwestern 71, Riverdale 41
Stevens Point 54, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 46
Stratford 55, Phillips 36
The Prairie School 70, Racine Lutheran 53
Tigerton 67, White Lake 56
Unity 48, Siren 24
Waterford 67, Elkhorn Area 60
Waukesha South 70, Waukesha North 51
Waunakee 69, Janesville Parker 63
Wausaukee 63, Suring 48
West Salem 85, Mauston 77
Westfield Area 64, Fall River 54
Westosha Central 55, Delavan-Darien 36
Weyauwega-Fremont 71, Amherst 66
Wisconsin Heights 79, Pardeeville 72
Xavier 83, Winneconne 55
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Beloit Memorial vs. Verona Area, ccd.
Ithaca vs. Kickapoo, ccd.
Manawa vs. Wisconsin Valley Lutheran, ccd.
Melrose-Mindoro vs. Westby, ccd.
Richland Center vs. Mount Horeb, ccd.
Wild Rose vs. Almond-Bancroft, ppd.
Winnebago Lutheran Academy vs. Kiel, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abbotsford 48, Rib Lake 35
Altoona 57, Fall Creek 45
Appleton East 61, Oshkosh West 42
Appleton North 61, Appleton West 55
Auburndale 55, Newman Catholic 34
Badger 68, Delavan-Darien 41
Blair-Taylor 80, Whitehall 43
Bloomer 36, Cumberland 31
Bloomer 68, Spooner 39
Brillion 50, Two Rivers 40
Clear Lake 42, Flambeau 41
Crandon 53, Three Lakes 37
D.C. Everest 59, Medford Area 56
DeForest 59, Mount Horeb 51
Drummond 50, Frederic 31
Durand 57, Elmwood/Plum City 26
Edgewood 66, Milton 27
Elcho 65, White Lake 39
Elkhorn Area 55, Waterford 32
Fall River 56, Lourdes Academy 53
Fennimore 50, River Valley 25
Freedom 49, Fox Valley Lutheran 18
Green Bay Southwest 58, Bay Port 47
Greendale 57, Hamilton 44
Hillsboro 79, New Lisbon 27
Hortonville 77, New London 47
Hurley 60, Bayfield 21
Independence 56, Cadott 49
Johnson Creek 45, Horicon 30
Kaukauna 76, Neenah 70
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 58, Racine St. Catherine’s 51
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 52, Ripon 47
Kewaskum 48, Plymouth 36
Kiel 37, Two Rivers 35
Kiel 59, Sheboygan Falls 39
Lake Country Lutheran 65, Brookfield Academy 36
Lake Holcombe 62, Bruce 44
Lakeland 69, Pacelli 59
Lancaster 52, Southwestern 30
Laona-Wabeno 72, Florence 26
Luther 56, Black River Falls 20
Markesan 39, Cambridge 34
McFarland 55, Jefferson 42
Melrose-Mindoro 56, Augusta 45
Mishicot 57, Howards Grove 52
Mukwonago 47, Oconomowoc 41
New Glarus 64, Potosi/Cassville 44
New Holstein 45, Chilton 27
Notre Dame 73, Green Bay Preble 19
Oostburg 62, Xavier 47
Palmyra-Eagle 42, Williams Bay 26
Parkview 45, Heritage Christian 31
Prescott 50, New Richmond 37
Princeton/Green Lake 63, Rio 58
Pulaski 45, Green Bay Preble 31
Randolph 79, Hustisford 37
Regis 54, Stanley-Boyd 53
River Falls 57, Ashland 52
River Ridge 67, Benton 33
Roncalli 64, Chilton 38
Saint Francis 37, Kenosha Christian Life 23
Somerset 58, Baldwin-Woodville 39
Stoughton 35, Burlington 33
Turner 39, Evansville 23
Unity 63, Siren 33
Verona Area 45, La Crosse Central 37
Waterloo 62, Wisconsin Heights 49
Watertown Luther Prep 69, Columbus 66
Weston 57, Seneca 53
Whitewater 69, Big Foot 26
Wisconsin Dells 68, Wautoma 35
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 62, Stevens Point 59
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Appleton West vs. Sun Prairie, ccd.
Athens vs. Prentice, ppd.
Boyceville vs. Elk Mound, ccd.
Edgerton vs. Brodhead, ccd.
Independence vs. Glenwood City, ccd.
Iowa-Grant vs. Belmont, ccd.
McDonell Central vs. Thorp, ccd.
Monticello vs. Barneveld, ccd.
Spencer vs. Owen-Withee, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/