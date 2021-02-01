Berlin festival chooses 6 former winners as this year’s jury

BERLIN (AP) — A six-member jury of former winners has been chosen to allocate the prizes at this year’s Berlin International Film Festival, which is taking place in a revamped form because of the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers announced in December that the “Berlinale,” traditionally the first of the year’s major European film festivals, will be split into two parts because of coronavirus restrictions. An online event for the industry, with the jury choosing the winners, is to be held March 1-5. Plans call for a “summer special” to follow June 9-20, at which the public will get a chance to see the winners and a selection of other films.