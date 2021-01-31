Winter triathlon welcomes rookies and veteran’s to compete

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- In a year where many are falling into patterns, some are trying new things.

The Wausau Winter Triathlon welcomed athletes to Nine Mile Forest Sunday. While many were veteran triathletes, some were participating for the first time.

"Aside from the normal hampster wheel of life, the quarantine added an extra hamster wheel. So I decided why not set some different goals in life and kind of break that routine by signing up for a triathlon," said Tony Whitefeather.

Whitefeather is vegetable farmer. His team is his two best friends. A month ago they had the idea to try something new, and today they completed their first race as a team.

"We built this crescendo to this big moment, and this is the hoorah. I think the biggest thing was getting ourselves out, working on health, focus and really just enjoying to be honest," said Whitefeather.

This triathlon consisted of cross country skiing, fat-tire biking, and fisnished off with a snowshoe run.

Over fifty atheltes participated in the cold, snowy, race.

Organizer Rebecca Tuley said, "with a winter triathlon, its about the long hall, its about three different disciplines, throwing them all together and each one has challenges of its own."

And with new obstacles, come new rewards.

"I think peole are looking for a challenge, and a chance to get outsid,." Tuley continued.

Those beginners saying; they think this is a hobby that will likely catch on.

"I'll check with the team at the end, but I think theres a lot of smiling going on, and we enjoyed pushing ourselves to this moment, " said Whitefeather.

Fat tire bike like the ones ridden today aren't typically allowed in nine mile forest. But an acception was made for this special event.