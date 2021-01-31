Pope sets date to honor ‘forgotten’ grandparents and elders

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is setting an annual date to honor grandparents and elders for their “precious” roles in society. Francis on Sunday announced that every year, on the fourth Sunday of July, the Roman Catholic Church will pay tribute to older adults who have “thoughts and words of wisdom” to offer, especially to younger generations. This year, Francis will celebrate a special Mass in honor of grandparents worldwide on the evening of July 25, pandemic restrictions permitting. Francis noted that each year on July 26, the church honors Saints Anne and Joachim, the parents of Jesus’ mother, Mary. Francis says grandparents transmit “life and faith” experiences to the young.