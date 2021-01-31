Mexican soldiers rescue toddler abandoned in Rio Grande

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say soldiers and immigration agents have rescued a 2-year-old girl from Chile after she apparently fell into the Rio Grande and the adults who were with her left her and crossed the river into the United States. Mexico’s National Immigration Institute said Sunday that the incident happened a day earlier as a group of migrants was crossing the river near Ciudad Acuna, across from Del Rio, Texas. The agency says the adults made gestures, pointing out the toddler to soldiers and immigration agents, who waded into the river to rescue her. Officials say the adults did not stop to retrieve the girl and continued across the river. The girl has been placed with child welfare authorities.