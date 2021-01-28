With virus in rearview, campaign for Catalan vote kicks off

MADRID (AP) — Political parties in Spain’s Catalonia region are scheduled to start campaigning for an election set to be held in two weeks The northeastern region has loosened a ban on traveling between municipalities to allow for political rallies with reduced attendance and mask-wearing and social distancing requirements.. That the vote will take place on Feb. 14 as scheduled is not 100% confirmed. The election taking place as scheduled on Feb. 14 is not 100% certain. Catalonia’s High Court needs to confirm its preliminary decision earlier this month to overturn a regional government order to delay the vote for nearly three months due to health concerns.