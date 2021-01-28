Watchdog: Least corrupt nations produce best virus response

BERLIN (AP) — A closely-watched annual study by an anti-graft watchdog organization suggests that countries with the least corruption have been best positioned to weather the health and economic challenges of the coronavirus pandemic. Transparency International’s 2020 Corruption Perceptions Index released Thursday concluded that countries that performed well invested more in health care and were “better able to provide universal health coverage and are less likely to violate democratic norms.” Transparency’s chief says: “COVID-19 is not just a health and economic crisis, it is a corruption crisis _ and one that we are currently failing to manage.”